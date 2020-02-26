|
Lou Persichetti, Jr., devoted husband, father, and loving "Pop Pop," died peacefully after an illness on his 71st birthday.
Born and raised in Bristol Borough, Lou dedicated his life to the town and its children, making an impact on many, many lives.
He spent more than half his life coaching Bristol Borough Little League and CYO baseball and basketball.
In 2012, he was honored for 50 years of coaching service, and has a brick commemorating the occasion at historic Doubleday Field at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Countless men in town can say Lou was their "Coach."
In addition to coaching, he served as an umpire and as Bristol Borough Little League President. He was at the helm when Bristol's Senior League softball team went to the Softball World Series in 1982. Lou also ran the Bristol Borough Recreation basketball league for many years, spending countless hours in the gym at the old Snyder-Girotti Elementary School.
Equal to his commitment to kids on the field was his commitment to them in the classroom. Lou served as an elected member of the Bristol Borough School Board for nearly two decades.
Lou lost his other half, his wife Janice, in 2008, and carried his deep devotion to her with him the last 12 years. During his recent illness, he looked forward to being reunited with Janice in heaven, along with his dear friend, Michael "Twigs" Scenna; cousin, Mark Aita; sister, Mildred, his parents and his faithful, four-legged companion, Hoosier.
Every day he was on this earth, he was dedicated to making sure his two children, Stacey and Louis III, were happy. He loved his son-in-law Marty and daughter-in-law Melissa as if they were his own. His pride and joy were his two grandchildren, Anthony and Ella, who loved to entertain "Pop Pop" and steal his hat and glasses. He was happy to be able to be read to them, play with them and visit Disney World with them twice in their young lives. He will now watch over them with their Grandmom Janice from heaven.
Lou was a 1967 graduate of Bishop Egan High School and loved watching sports, especially Notre Dame football, the Phillies and the 76ers.
Often the life of the party, Lou will be missed around the table, at Sunday dinner and at family parties, where many memories were made and laughs shared.
Everyone who knew Lou will miss his sense of humor, his charm and his knack for sports trivia.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday evening, Feb. 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. at St Mark Church. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help improve the batting cages in Bristol Borough. In Lou's memory, checks made out to "BB Batting Cage Improvement" can be mailed to Penn Community Bank, 118 Mill Street, Bristol, PA 19007.
