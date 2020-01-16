|
|
Louis E. Vanucci of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. He was 76.
Born and raised in Bristol, he had been a resident of Langhorne for the past 14 years. He was a self-employed businessman who owned and operated Louie V's Auto Detailing.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Blanche Vanucci.
He will be greatly missed by his fiancée of 19 years, Ruth Bailey; his stepchildren, Jessica Bailey and Nicole Forbush and her husband, Jason; his grandchildren, Gabreil, Ezekiel, and Haley; and his brother, Anthony Vanucci and his wife, Anna.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately by family.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 16, 2020