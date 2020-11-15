1/1
Louis F. Cordisco Sr.
Louis F. Cordisco Sr., "Louie," 63, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

The lifelong Bristolian was born Aug. 4, 1957 to Doris and Anthony Cordisco.

Louie was a talented carpenter who loved working in the family business (Cordisco Builders).

Lou lived a simple but valuable life. His passions were hunting and fishing with his brother Donny and their friends. Lou loved his constant companion, his dog Snickers; he was never seen without him. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

The memory of Louie's sense of humor and laughter will be cherished and kept alive by all who knew him.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 38 years, Cheri (Pez), and his sister, Theresa Cordisco.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Kelley Ann Cordisco (Paul Reinert) and Louis Jr. (Catrina Calario); his granddaughter, Heather Cordisco; great-grandchildren, Logan Cordisco, Cody Benner Jr., and Wyatt Harding; his brother, Donny (Judy); sister, Donna Marie Kunkle (Patrick); niece, Kimberly McWilliams (Ryan); and nephews, Dustin Kunkle and Brayden McWilliams.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to cousins, Patricia and Joe Mullay, Cindy Nagel; Aunt Rita Bolinski and special friend Mary Panzano, for all their love and support.

A Celebration of Life will follow in the Spring of 2021.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
