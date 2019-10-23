Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Wentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis F. Wentz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis F. Wentz Obituary
Louis F. Wentz of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was 95.

Born in Philadelphia, Louis was a U.S. Army veteran. He was the owner of the Radford Motel for 20 years.

He enjoyed Philly sports, the casino, fishing and ballroom dancing.

Louis was the beloved husband of the late Frances Wentz.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Louis J. Wentz (Carol), Steve Wentz (Linda), Fredrick Wentz, Linda Kraus (Frederick), and Frances Ramsey. Louis was the brother of Joseph Wentz (Betty Jane), and is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now