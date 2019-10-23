|
|
Louis F. Wentz of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was 95.
Born in Philadelphia, Louis was a U.S. Army veteran. He was the owner of the Radford Motel for 20 years.
He enjoyed Philly sports, the casino, fishing and ballroom dancing.
Louis was the beloved husband of the late Frances Wentz.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Louis J. Wentz (Carol), Steve Wentz (Linda), Fredrick Wentz, Linda Kraus (Frederick), and Frances Ramsey. Louis was the brother of Joseph Wentz (Betty Jane), and is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 23, 2019