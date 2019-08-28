|
Louis G. Larovere, born April 1, 1931, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
He was the adored only child of the late Anthony "Tony" and the late Millie (Mazzacano); the beloved husband for 64 years to Kathryn "Kitty" (Kradzinski); treasured father of Nancy Matteo (Richard), Amy Larovere (James Jolman) and David Larovere (Heather); devoted Pop of Rich Matteo (Lauren), Laura Aberant (Matthew), Derek, Anthony "Tony" and Gregory; and the doting great-grandfather of Luciana Rose Matteo. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Jody Hadfield and Aileen Kradzinski, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.
Louis was a proud first generation Italian American, a 49-year Philadelphia Flyers season ticket holder, wine connoisseur, an avid Eagles fan, and a 27-year U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. He was a devotee of the Blessed Mother, former longtime parishioner of Mother of Divine Grace and Our Lady of Calvary, and a longtime member of Merchantville Country Club.
A graduate of Northeast High School (Lehigh Avenue campus), Class of 1945, and a graduate of Temple University, Class of 1959, Louis was a tireless Owls football fan, holding court at tailgates in parking lot K under the Army and Temple flags, and traveling throughout the country to cheer on his favorite team. 'Fight, fight, fight for the cherry and the white!' was his mantra.
The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, where his Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the USO at USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077, or to the Temple Owl Club, 1816 North 15th St., 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19122.
