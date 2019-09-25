|
|
Lou Goldman of Newtown, Pa. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was 90.
Born Nov. 16, 1928 in New York City, Lou was the son of Harris and Ida Goldman. He was married to Cassandra (Grayson) 1961-1982 (deceased), and to Sue (Schmacht) from 1987-2013 (deceased).
He attended Drew University, The University of Michigan (B.A.) and Columbia University (M.A.).
He retired from teaching at Wichita State University after 35 years. He was a prolific writer.
He was active in the Wichita community, where he and his wife owned a preeminent art gallery, Gallery G, for many years.
After retiring from Wichita State University, he moved to Ashland, Oregon, where he lived for almost 20 years before moving back East be closer to family.
Lou enjoyed traveling and had the good fortune to travel the world. He also enjoyed playing tennis, reading and writing.
He is survived by his brother, Erwin Goldman; his sister, Ricki Marks; his daughter, Lisa Zygmunt and her husband, Hank; and grandchildren, Emily, Annelise, Brian, and Sandi; and great-granddaughter, Addalyn.
His son, Eric, passed away in 2000.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Yardley United Methodist Church, 300 Yardley-Langhorne Rd., Yardley, PA 19067, where the visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A luncheon at Yardley Inn will follow at 12 p.m.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 25, 2019