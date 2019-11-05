Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Louis Klose
Committal
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
830 Highland Road
Newtown, IL
Louis L. Klose Obituary
Louis L. Klose passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Manor Care in Yardley. He was 72.

Born and raised in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia, Mr. Klose left the city to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era.

He had been a longtime resident of Levittown and a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Levittown.

For many years, Mr. Klose was employed with the former Domtar Company in Langhorne in the shipping and receiving department.

Most important to him always was the love of his entire family.

Louis was the beloved husband for 46 years to Elaine L. (Nagle), the loving father of Joseph Klose (Tara) and Laura Price (Garrett), and the devoted grandfather of Austin Klose and Megan and Nicole Price. He was the dear brother of John "Burt" Klose and the late Virginia Garman, Joseph C. and William Klose. Mr. Klose will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Committal Service at 2 p.m. precisely on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Klose's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019
