Louis M. Carosi
Louis M. Carosi passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Lower Bucks Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 75.

Born in Bristol, son of the late Emidio and Catherine Carosi, he was a lifelong Bristol resident. Mr. Carosi was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1962 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967. He retired after 24 years of service as a fire fighter at Fort Dix Army Base. Mr. Carosi was a life member of Consolidated Fire Company Station 50, was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time at his cabin in the mountains.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years; Bobbi (Harkai) Carosi, his son; Michael Carosi and his wife, Susannah, and his stepson; William Sleek and his wife, Jennifer. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Thomas Pearn and his wife, Stephanie, Aaron Pearn and his wife, Melissa, Jacquelyn Shin and her husband, Michael along with his two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Luca and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Larry Carosi.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 3:30pm at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Friends may call 1:30 p.m. until time of Service.

Interment, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing and Masks are required.

Wade Funeral Home

www.wadefh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
01:30 PM
Wade Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Wade Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
