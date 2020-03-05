|
|
Louise Bubb Rusnak of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Monday, March 2, 2020. She was 94.
Born in Painterstown, Pa., a daughter of the late Herman W. and Bessie Aurand Bubb, she resided in Lower Makefield for the past 53 years.
Louise was a secretary at General Motors. She was devoted to her family and an active member of St. Ignatius Parish, where her enthusiasm and good will was much appreciated.
Wife of the late John Rusnak, she is survived by her sister, Beverly McWilliams of Havertown, Pa., her stepson, John Rusnak Jr. and his wife, Ann, of Morrisville, Pa., and stepdaughter, Theresa McCullough of Langhorne, Pa. She is also survived by her step grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, Yardley. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsonfoundation.org.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020