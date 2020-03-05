Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Yardley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Rusnak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Bubb Rusnak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Bubb Rusnak Obituary
Louise Bubb Rusnak of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Monday, March 2, 2020. She was 94.

Born in Painterstown, Pa., a daughter of the late Herman W. and Bessie Aurand Bubb, she resided in Lower Makefield for the past 53 years.

Louise was a secretary at General Motors. She was devoted to her family and an active member of St. Ignatius Parish, where her enthusiasm and good will was much appreciated.

Wife of the late John Rusnak, she is survived by her sister, Beverly McWilliams of Havertown, Pa., her stepson, John Rusnak Jr. and his wife, Ann, of Morrisville, Pa., and stepdaughter, Theresa McCullough of Langhorne, Pa. She is also survived by her step grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, Pa. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, Yardley. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsonfoundation.org.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -