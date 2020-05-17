|
Louise Elizabeth Porter passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Attleboro Nursing Home. She was 90.
She was born and raised in Oyster Bay, Long Island, New York, to Angelina and Pietro Ranaldo, one of ten children. In 1948, she married her beloved husband, Herbert. As a young couple, they bought a home in the Stonybrook section of Levittown, Pa., where they raised their family. Louise was a devoted wife and a dedicated mother to her three girls. She was a skilled homemaker and happiest in her home, busy from morning to night, loving and caring for her family. She was creative and thoughtful; remembering birthdays and making holidays special was important to her. When her husband retired, they moved to sunny Florida where they spent the next 26 years enjoying life in their much-loved town of Port Orange.
Louise enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, going to BINGO and playing cards with her family and friends. She was an avid bowler, playing in a women's league and winning her share of trophies. Whether she was raking leaves, sweeping the porch or weeding the garden, she loved being outdoors and kept her yard as tidy as her home. She especially enjoyed walking, whenever she could. Louise had an ever-caring spirit that could draw you in with a sincere and welcoming smile. She often greeted people with an endearing "You're looking good, God bless you. Have a nice day!"
Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert R. Porter. She is survived by her loving daughters, Angela Joyce (Dennis), Elizabeth Vincelli (Nicholas), Carol Ellis (late husband Lee); her grandchildren, Timothy (Caroline), Kathryn (Brian), and Tricia (Carmen); and her great-grandchildren, Rylee, Calleigh, Vincenzo, Leonardo, and Kellyn.
The family is grateful to the nurses and staff at Attleboro for their kindness, care and compassion.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the at .
