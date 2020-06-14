Louise Ormond, of Burlington Twp. N.J. passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Virtua-Lourdes Hospital In Willingboro, N.J. She was 82.



Louise was born in Trenton, N.J. and raised in Bristol Pa. Louise was educated in the Bristol Township School System and graduated from Bristol Township High School.



Louise was employed for over 50 years as an Operating Room Technician at the Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol Pa.



Louise leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Lardner Ormond, daughter, Nichele Ormond of Burlington Twp., sister, Roslie Sapp of Burlington Twp., nieces, Gina Currington, Arlene Drayton and Denise Smith, nephews, Charles Currington and Norman Drayton and a host of other relatives and friends.



Family and friends may view, Thursday, June 18, 2020 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the TL Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J. Interment: BGWCD Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.



TL Hutton Famimly & Friends Funeral Services



Burlington, N.J.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store