Louise Ormond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Ormond, of Burlington Twp. N.J. passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Virtua-Lourdes Hospital In Willingboro, N.J. She was 82.

Louise was born in Trenton, N.J. and raised in Bristol Pa. Louise was educated in the Bristol Township School System and graduated from Bristol Township High School.

Louise was employed for over 50 years as an Operating Room Technician at the Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol Pa.

Louise leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Lardner Ormond, daughter, Nichele Ormond of Burlington Twp., sister, Roslie Sapp of Burlington Twp., nieces, Gina Currington, Arlene Drayton and Denise Smith, nephews, Charles Currington and Norman Drayton and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends may view, Thursday, June 18, 2020 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the TL Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J. Interment: BGWCD Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.

TL Hutton Famimly & Friends Funeral Services

Burlington, N.J.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
06:00 PM
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved