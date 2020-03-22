|
|
Louise S. Steigerwalt of Richboro, formerly of Levittown, died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was 84.
Born and raised in Cromwell, Conn., Louise was the beloved wife of the late Earl Steigerwalt, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel Tellander Swanson, and the grandmother of the late McKenzie.
Louise was the Director of Nursing at Beechwood of Woods Services in Langhorne for over 29 years until her retirement in 2006.
She was a talented self-taught seamstress who would pride herself on the elegant outfits she made for her daughters. She also enjoyed quilting, cooking sensational meals and the baking of delectable sweet treats. Louise enjoyed sharing her love of the beach with her friends and family, especially while vacationing in Aruba.
Louise was devoted to her Lord and she faithfully attended and sang in the Choir at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ.
Louise will be greatly missed, but eternally loved and remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Susan Rucco and her husband, Michael, of Clearwater, Fla., Sharon La Penna and her husband, Carmen, of Richboro, and Leslie Bright of Waynesboro, Tenn. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Michael, Kellie, Stephen, Gabe, and McKaya, her eight great-grandchildren, Cheylynne, Harmony, Autumn, Mikie, Hailie, Hannah, Kaeli, and Owen, her brother, Donald Swanson, two nephews and a niece.
Louise's Celebration of Life and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the , 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020