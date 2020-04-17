Home

Lourdes Ombao Obituary
Lourdes Ombao of Yardley, Pa. was a highly accomplished physician, specializing in obstetrics, gynecology, and infertility.

A graduate of University of Santo Tomas, in the Philippines, Lourdes came to the United States to complete her Post Graduate work at Duke University. She later settled in Bucks County, Pa. and was among the first doctors to start a practice at Saint Mary's Medical Center, in Langhorne. There, she healed the sick, and brought countless lives into the world.

Lourdes was a devoted Roman Catholic. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and entertaining family/friends. Her dedication to her patients, and strong spirit were and inspiration to those who knew her.

On April 7, 2020 Lourdes lost her battle with the corona virus.

Wife of the late Jose R. Ombao, she is survived by her two sons, Geoffrey and Erwin, her daughter-in-law Janet, and a large family living across the US, and the world.

Private services will be held with burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley.

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home

Yardley, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 17, 2020
