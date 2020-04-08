Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucas Gelatko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucas J. Gelatko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucas J. Gelatko Obituary
Lucas John Gelatko was killed suddenly in a car crash on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was 36.

Born Aug. 23, 1983, Lucas is survived by his two young daughters, Harper and Quinn.

He also leaves his mother, Susan Zupan of Yardley; his father, Joseph Gelatko of McFarland, Mich.; his sister, Lise Falconer of Birmingham, Ala.; step-father, Jack Zupan; step-mother, Diane Gelatko; his nephew, Nicholas; and his niece, Olivia Falconer.

Lucas was a graduate of Pennsbury High School and Pennco Technical School. He loved being around friends and family. He enjoyed working with his hands and liked being outdoors when on a job. Lucas enjoyed biking and fishing. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

He will be sorely missed by many.

Funeral arrangements will be held privately.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -