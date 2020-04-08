|
|
Lucas John Gelatko was killed suddenly in a car crash on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was 36.
Born Aug. 23, 1983, Lucas is survived by his two young daughters, Harper and Quinn.
He also leaves his mother, Susan Zupan of Yardley; his father, Joseph Gelatko of McFarland, Mich.; his sister, Lise Falconer of Birmingham, Ala.; step-father, Jack Zupan; step-mother, Diane Gelatko; his nephew, Nicholas; and his niece, Olivia Falconer.
Lucas was a graduate of Pennsbury High School and Pennco Technical School. He loved being around friends and family. He enjoyed working with his hands and liked being outdoors when on a job. Lucas enjoyed biking and fishing. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
He will be sorely missed by many.
Funeral arrangements will be held privately.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 8, 2020