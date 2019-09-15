Home

Lucille Adams, formerly of Feasterville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Chandler Hall Hospice. She was 92.

The beloved wife of the late Claude Adams, she is survived by her sons, Peter Adams (Bonnie), Paul Adams (Donna Conway) and David Adams (Cathy), and her grandchildren, Scott Adams (Mara), Lori Woodlief (Shane), Caitlin Adams and Cassidy Adams. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Makensey and Conor Woodlief.

Interment will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Huntingdon Valley

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019
