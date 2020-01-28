Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Lucille Brody

Lucille Brody Obituary
Lucille Brody passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Edmund A. Brody; the beloved mother of Scott M. Brody and Lee H. Brody (Melissa); sister of the late Dr. Stephen Levin; grandmother of Benjamin S. and Joshua A. Brody; and aunt of Dr. Michael Levin (Stephanie), Debra Gelman, Jan Brody (Julia), Jill Marquand (Richard) and Dean Brody (Debra).

Services and interment were held Sunday, Jan. 26, at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pa.

The family requests donations in Lucille's name be made to the Pennsbury Education Foundation, c/o Pennsbury School District, 134 Yardley Ave., P.O. Box 338, Fallsington, PA 19058.

Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc.,

Pittsburgh, Pa.

www.schugar.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 28, 2020
