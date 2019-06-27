Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille LaPenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille E. LaPenna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucille E. LaPenna Obituary
Lucille E. (DeBlasio) LaPenna, formerly of Levittown, Pa., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Majestic Oaks Nursing Home. She was 85.

Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James and Angeline (Crea) DeBlasio. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmen LaPenna and the loving mother of Denise Snyder (Gary), Donna McCurnin (Tom) and Carmen LaPenna (Sharon). She is also survived by her sister, Rosemarie (Elmer) Naples; her grandchildren, Megan and Richard Mallet, Brandon Snyder, Tom and Jessica McCurnin, Mark and Sarah McCurnin, Sean McCurnin and Gabriel LaPenna; her great grandchildren, Chase and Brayden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lucille owned and operated Bridge Auto Tags for 25 years.

Relatives and friends will be received after 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at The Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa., where her Life Celebration will begin at noon. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia., PA 19103 in Lucille's name.

The Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now