Lucille E. (DeBlasio) LaPenna, formerly of Levittown, Pa., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Majestic Oaks Nursing Home. She was 85.
Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James and Angeline (Crea) DeBlasio. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmen LaPenna and the loving mother of Denise Snyder (Gary), Donna McCurnin (Tom) and Carmen LaPenna (Sharon). She is also survived by her sister, Rosemarie (Elmer) Naples; her grandchildren, Megan and Richard Mallet, Brandon Snyder, Tom and Jessica McCurnin, Mark and Sarah McCurnin, Sean McCurnin and Gabriel LaPenna; her great grandchildren, Chase and Brayden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lucille owned and operated Bridge Auto Tags for 25 years.
Relatives and friends will be received after 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at The Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa., where her Life Celebration will begin at noon. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia., PA 19103 in Lucille's name.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 27, 2019