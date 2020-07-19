1/1
Lucille "Lu" Messina
Lucille "Lu" Messina (Scanzello) of Langhorne Pa., passed away peacefully July 12th due to renal failure. She was 81.

Lu was born April 14, 1939 on the good ole' Southside of Bethlehem Pa to Michael "Mickey" and Catherine "Katsy" Scanzello.

She is survived by her daughter Scarlett Messina and son-in-law Jim Rosa.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years Dr. Salvatore Messina, her dearest brothers Charles and Michael Scanzello, loved nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear family friends, plus cherished cats and dogs.

Lu graduated from Liberty HS, earned a BA from Westchester and an MA from The College of New Jersey. She lived a magnificent, adventurous, and interesting life. She traveled with her husband around the world for work and leisure from the tip of South America to Moscow including such destinations as Germany, Great Britain and Spain plus two years in the Peace Corps in Uganda.

Lu worked for many years as a classroom music teacher at Council Rock Newtown Junior HS where she produced many programs and concerts. She was an accomplished clarinet player.

Her interests in addition to a lifelong love of animals were baking, tennis, and gardening. Lu was an avid baker and baked a cake for Pope Paul VI while in Africa. Gardening was her greatest joy. Lucille and her husband created a beautiful garden around their home "not bad for two kids from the city" as they would say.

Lucille was very kind towards people and helped them out all the time. Her favorite personal quote was from the Dali Lama "Be kind" by which she led her life.

Due to COVID-19 we will not have a traditional funeral; but when conditions permit the family will hold a Memorial Service in the garden.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 18, 2020
Lu, I can't believe that you are really gone. I go to pick up the phone to call you and remember you have passed. Love you mom.
Your daughter Scarlett
Scarlett Messina
Daughter
July 17, 2020
Scarlett & Jimmy, words cannot express our sorrow. Prayers are with you both. Scarkettm she loved you sooo much. Aunt Lucille was a wonderful & kind person, full of love and life. I will miss us chatting together. God had a special place in Heaven as he waited for your arrival and now heaven is a much happier place since you joined Uncle Sabbie, the love of your life who was waiting for you. Love, Marie and Riff
Marie & (Riff) Richard Seewald
Family
