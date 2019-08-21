|
|
Lucille Rooney passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Merwick Care & Rehab, Plainsboro, N.J. She was 90.
Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Lucille had been a longtime resident of Penndel. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church.
Lucille treasured the time she spent with her family, enjoying the many parties and family get-togethers. She also enjoyed bowling and bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and her brother, Raymond Cote.
Left to treasure her memory are her six children and their spouses: Kathleen Eichner (William), Robert Rooney (Lori), Thomas Rooney, Diane DeMusis (Thomas), Denise Sayko (John) and Patricia McQueen (Glenn). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Lucille's name be made to Our Lady of Grace Church at the above address.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 21, 2019