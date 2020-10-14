1/
Lucy L. Lynch
Lucy L. Lynch passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 88.

Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Benjamin and Maryann Liszewski, she grew up on the family farm off of Green Lane in Bristol and had resided in Newtown for the past several years. Lucy retired from the Bucks County Courier Times after 43 years of service in the accounting department.

She volunteered at St. Mary Medical Center and Northampton Senior Center. Lucy enjoyed working with ceramics and knitting, but her greatest love was her family.

Wife of the late James T. Lynch, she is survived by her children, James Lynch Jr. and his wife, Kathy, Sharon Barlow and Walter Zoilkowski, her loving grandchildren, Danielle Mohan, Melissa Barlow, Billy Barlow, Kristin Lynch, Kelly Lynch Nagle, and her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Veronica, Samantha, and Lea Mohan, Madelyn Trout, Aveir, Sylis, Mylee and Tyree Rodgers, Jessie Nagle and Billy Hailey and Jackson Barlow. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Zlakowski, her sister-in-law, Sally Schuller, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Lynch, her brothers, Henry, John and Edward Liszewski, sisters, Rose Zoilkowski and Stella Ponczek, and her son-in-law, Bill Barlow.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or St. Mary Medical Center Foundation, 1201 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
