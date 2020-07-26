Lucy R. Rooney died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne. She was 89.Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mrs. Rooney was an original Levittown homeowner in Bristol Township until moving to Morrisville in 1988. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Holy Trinity Parish.An avid reader, Mrs. Rooney also enjoyed writing letters. She never forgot anyone's birthday. She loved crocheting lap blankets and found great pleasure in being able to provide the veterans in the veteran homes with them.Mrs. Rooney enjoyed making banana bread, which she would take to the Sisters at the Monastery of Saint Clare in Langhorne.She traveled the world with her husband, making friends everywhere, and then would remain in touch with those many new found friends.Mrs. Rooney loved cheering for her beloved Philadelphia Phillies.She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F., the loving mother of the late Michael K. Rooney, and sister of the late Anthony, Rita and Carmella.She is survived by her devoted children, Thomas J. Rooney, Susan Pritchett (Tony), Kathleen Burns (Robert), Richard D. and Brian J. Rooney, and her daughter-in-law, Lori Rooney. She will also be sadly missed by her 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, her sister, Jeanie Smerkers, and brother, Buddy Tierno.Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Holy Trinity Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Morrisville, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Rooney's name may be made to the Poor Clares of the Franciscan Monastery of Saint Clare, 1271 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown