Ludmilla Evgenevna Stepanoff, of Quakertown, Pa., passed away on Nov. 30, 2019 at home. She was 88.
She was born in Nieswiez, Poland, and raised in a displaced persons camp in Schleissheim, Germany. Ludmilla emigrated to the United States in 1949. She lived in Clifton, N.J., got married in 1953, moved to Philadelphia, Pa., then Levittown, Pa. then Morrisville, Pa. In 1986 she moved to Washington Crossing, Pa.
Ludmilla was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother who loved to entertain her family and friends. She loved to travel the world, especially with her husband and her friends from the "Russian Circle". Ludmilla hosted many "gift of life" children from around the world, but especially Russia. She provided a home for these children and their families for months at a time while they were recovering. Her home was always open to all her "adopted" children, whom she held an extra place at the table for.
Ludmilla was preceded in death by her husband, Rostislaw in 1989; and Michael, her son, in 2006. She is survived by her two sons; Andrew Stepanoff and his wife, Irene of Monroe, Conn. and Paul Stepanoff and his wife, Jocelyn of Quakertown, Pa.; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A Pannyhida will be held at St. Alexander Nevsky R.O. Cathedral, 200 Alexander Avenue, Howell Township at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy at St. Alexander Nevsky R.O. Cathedral on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with her Funeral Service to follow. Interment will take place at St. Vladimir R.O. Cemetery, 316 Cassville Road, Jackson.
Donations in Ludmilla's name may be made to St. Alexander Nevsky Parish School, 200 Alexander Ave, Howell Township, NJ 07731. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, please visit the website below.
Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home
www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 3, 2019