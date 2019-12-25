Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Luke Wells
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Luke Flanagan Wells Sr. Obituary
On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, Luke Flanagan Wells Sr., aka Kool Hand Luke, rejoined his parents, John and Eileen, and sister, Colleen. He passed at the age of 57 with his loving family by his side.

Luke was a proud father, a true leader, world traveler, and loving man to all he spent time with. He lived by a few mottos- loyalty, respect, trust, and "you be you." Luke lived to the absolute fullest and looked forward to the future, always with a smile.

Luke will be remembered by all, but especially his two children, Luke Jr. and Aleksandria, his siblings, John, Katie, Jim, Charlie, Martha, Peter, and Jordan, and many nieces, nephews, and all others he crossed paths with.

Please share any favorite stories with his family. "Keep smiling!"

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 25, 2019
