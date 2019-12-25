|
On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, Luke Flanagan Wells Sr., aka Kool Hand Luke, rejoined his parents, John and Eileen, and sister, Colleen. He passed at the age of 57 with his loving family by his side.
Luke was a proud father, a true leader, world traveler, and loving man to all he spent time with. He lived by a few mottos- loyalty, respect, trust, and "you be you." Luke lived to the absolute fullest and looked forward to the future, always with a smile.
Luke will be remembered by all, but especially his two children, Luke Jr. and Aleksandria, his siblings, John, Katie, Jim, Charlie, Martha, Peter, and Jordan, and many nieces, nephews, and all others he crossed paths with.
Please share any favorite stories with his family. "Keep smiling!"
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 25, 2019