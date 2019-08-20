|
Lyn Lerie of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her home. She was 70.
Born in Attleboro, Mass., daughter of the late Lawrence M. and Adela Besse Hawkins, she resided in Lower Makefield for the past 50 years.
Lyn was an accountant. She was graduated from Bucks County Community College and Drexel University.
Lyn was an active member of the ministry at the Woodside Presbyterian Church serving as one of its Deacons.
She was never too busy to listen and enjoyed the company of her friends.
She is survived by her son, Lewis N. Lerie of West Chester, Pa.
Her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Road, Yardley, Pa. Inurnment will follow at Princeton Memorial Park in Robbinsville, N.J.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2019