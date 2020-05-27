|
|
Lynda Janet Bevan passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, after a lengthy illness at Aria/Jefferson. She was 74.
A lifelong resident of Fairless Hills, Lynda was a 1964 graduate of Bensalem High School. She was an employee for Bristol Pathmark, Turning Pointe Dance Studio and ATAPCO/Globe Weis.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Myrtle Pinto and Henry T. Pinto Sr.
Lynda was preceded in death by her siblings, Henry T. Pinto Jr., Bernice Pinto Montgomery, Charles Russell Pinto, and Matthew Stephen Pinto.
She was the wife of 47 years to David R. Bevan Sr., and the mother of Christine Bevan King (Chris King) and Dwayne Bevan (Sue). Her most prized possessions were her grandchildren, Christian King Jr., Rian King, Kyle Bevan, Alexander Bevan, Laura Bevan, and Sarah Bevan. She will be missed by her siblings, Joan Pinto Beishl (Don), Jayne Pinto Marrucci, James Allen Pinto (Trish), and Michael Pinto (Marie), and by many nieces and nephews.
A private burial service will be with the family at Beechwood Cemetery.
Faust Funeral Home,
Hulmeville
www.faustfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2020