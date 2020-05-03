|
Lynda Joyce (Berrell Titus) Derry passed on from this world to be with her father and mother, George and Thelma Berrell, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 79.
She was born and raised in Trenton, N.J. and lived her adult life in Bucks County, Pa. When introducing herself to others, she emphasized her name was Lynda with a Y, and when asked about her butterfly tattoo on her arm, she liked telling the story how her son took her to get it.
Lynda loved singing and performing, whether it was in church, at work, or with friends, but especially with her family. She was gentle and kind to all that knew her, and always had a smile and hugs for everyone. Animals had a special place in her heart and were always in her life, whether it was a dog, cat, or bird that lived in the house with her, or the wild creatures in the yard she would feed and talk to. Lynda also loved to collect dolls and share their stories with whoever visited her.
Lynda was a 1958 graduate of Trenton High School. She had many different types of employment including administrative work and dental assisting, but her favorite was working in the Activities Department in retirement and nursing homes. It was there she would never grow tired of holding sing-alongs, doing crafts and telling jokes. She was fondly remembered for years after her retirement by residents and co-workers alike.
Lynda will be sadly missed by her many friends and large family.
She is survived by her husband, Norm Derry Sr., her sister, Donna Cartlidge (Walter), her daughter, Noralyn Harris (Rick), her sons, Jeffrey Titus, David Titus, Robert Titus, Todd Titus, Charles Derry, and Kevin Derry (Jenn), her stepdaughter, Nancy Derry (Mike Branch), and her stepsons, Norm Derry Jr. (Karen), Gary Derry (Lynn), and Gerald Derry. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, five great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private due to the COVID19 protocol.
Memorial contributions in Lynda's name may be made to the Bucks Co. S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18938.
