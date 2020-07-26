Lynda Leone

Lynda (Faulkner) Leone of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home after a long struggle with cancer .She was the beloved wife of Joseph Leone; the loving mother of Meredyth Vanvreede (Andrew) and Brent Leone; caring grandmother of Juliet and Genevieve; and loving sister of Constance Odak.Lynda was born in Philadelphia to her parents, Richard and Doris. She was a graduate of North East High School. She worked as an optician for the last 30 years in Newtown.Services for Lynda will be held privately.Dunn / Givnish Funeral Home,Langhorne