Lynda Leone
Lynda (Faulkner) Leone of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home after a long struggle with cancer .

She was the beloved wife of Joseph Leone; the loving mother of Meredyth Vanvreede (Andrew) and Brent Leone; caring grandmother of Juliet and Genevieve; and loving sister of Constance Odak.

Lynda was born in Philadelphia to her parents, Richard and Doris. She was a graduate of North East High School. She worked as an optician for the last 30 years in Newtown.

Services for Lynda will be held privately.

Dunn / Givnish Funeral Home,

Langhorne

www.dunngivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
July 26, 2020
Lynda was the loveliest woman!
She fitted me with glasses for 30 years. I would go to no one else! She was very bright, personable, and warm. I am so sorry to hear that she had been suffering! Love to her family!
Judy Boersma
Friend
