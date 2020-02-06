Home

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Lynda Lou Baio

Lynda Lou Baio Obituary
Lynda Lou Baio of Newtown, Pa. died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 83.

Born in Honesdale, Pa., daughter of the late Herbert and Helen Brock Firmstone, she was formerly a longtime resident of New Hope, Pa.

Lynda was a retired teacher in the Pennsbury School District. She taught Kindergarten in the Quarry Hill and Manor Schools. Growing up in Wayne County, Lynda became an accomplished skier, which she enjoyed through the years. She also was known for her love of pets.

Wife of the late Richard A. Baio, she is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Allison Firmstone, and their two children.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 6, 2020
