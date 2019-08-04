|
Lynn F. Krystkiewicz of Bensalem passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. She was 71.
Lynn was a dedicated homemaker, known for her baking skills. She loved to socialize and shop, being a very generous person who had the unique ability of purchasing just the right gift. However, her greatest love was for children and she devoted much of her time caring for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Edna Bidlingmaier, and her husband, Paul P. Krystkiewicz.
Lynn will be greatly missed by her sons, Patrick Krystkiewicz (Heather) and Ryan Krystkiewicz (Rachel), and siblings, Brian, Val, Kim, Cliff and Leslie. She was the much loved aunt to many nieces and nephews and the cherished great aunt of Nat, Luke and James.
A tribute to Lynn's life will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Children's Defense Fund.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019