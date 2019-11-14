|
|
Lynn Marie Clark (Raike) took her first steps into heaven, Tuesday morning. She loved Jesus and mirrored that love towards everyone that knew her from her family, friends, and the many lives she touched as a teacher in the Willingboro school district. She will be missed dearly.
She was the beloved wife of Roy L. Clark. Loving mother of Anna Clark, Holly McIntyre (Daniel), Jessica Clark, and Rebecca Clark. Devoted Oma to Jenica, Katelyn, and Tobias.
She is preceded in death by her father, E. Barry Raike. She leaves behind her mother, Martha Grossman, her sister LeAnna Hagerich (Kirk), her brothers: Barry Raike (Kim), Frank Raike (Susie), Geoff Raike (Maureen), David Raike (Anna), and Scott Raike (Jodie), two aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and many other family members and friends.
Arrangements are for Saturday, Nov. 16 2019, at Fellowship Community Church, 1520 Hainesport Rd, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Visitation hours are 9 to 11 a.m. and followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fellowship Community Church attn Missions.
Mount Laurel Home For
Funerals,
Mt. Laurel, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 14, 2019