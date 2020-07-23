Lynn M. Hamilton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the hospice care of Lankenau Medical Center, after a long courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). She was 49.



Lynn grew up in Levittown and proudly attended St. Michael the Archangel School and graduated from Bishop Conwell High School in 1988. Lynn pursued her interest in information processing and graduated from Katherine Gibbs Business School in 1989. For 10 years, Lynn enjoyed working for the IRS as a data entry clerk.



At the age of 26, a doctor finally looked at her as a whole person and diagnosed her with MS.



Due to progression of symptoms, Lynn became a resident at ManorCare in Yardley around age 30. She made the best of a difficult situation and volunteered manning the front desk to welcome visitors. Lynn's heart belongs to cats, and she loved caring for the facility's cat.



Lynn was excited to move to Inglis House, a wheelchair community for adults with disabilities. She made friends with residents and participated in various activities: she collected daily meal sheets, watched cooking shows, enjoyed the computer room, and did group outings. Lynn earned metals participating in Inglis House's annual Keen Games. Her favorite competitive activities included: bowling, precision throw, and slalom. In 2011, residents voted Lynn the Inglis House Most Courageous Athlete!



Over the years, the MS population has grown at Inglis House all because Lynn saw a need, spoke up, and advocated for an increase in the percentage of people residing in the facility with MS.



Lynn was the beloved sister of – and will be dearly missed by – Nichole Hamilton of Bristol and Willard Hamilton of Florida. She was a devoted aunt to Caitlyn and Morgan Hamilton, who will miss her and remember her fondly, and a niece to Kathleen Hamilton of North Carolina.



Lynn was a wonderfully loving friend since 2nd grade to Bettemarie Bond of Levittown, whose mother and father, Elizabeth and Earl Bond, treated Lynn as one of their own children.



The family would like to thank the staff of Lankenau Medical Center and Inglis House, who cared for Lynn these past 20 years. A special thank you is extended to Lynn's favorite nurse's aide, Samara.



Per Lynn's wishes, no viewing will be held. Rite of Committal will be held privately at Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1 Reed St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.



