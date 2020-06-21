Lynne D'Angelo, of Newtown, Pa., went home to heaven on June 18, 2020 after six years living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was 65.
Lynne was born July 14, 1954, and grew up in Philadelphia, Pa., the beloved daughter of Ellwood and Margaret Zimmerman. She had one daughter, Lauryn, who was the light of her life and whom she gave both roots and wings. Until the very end, they debated "I love you more."
From a young age into adulthood, Lynne excelled at anything she put her mind to, whether it be on the athletic field, in the classroom, as a parent, or as the perfect gift giver. To know Lynne was to love her, particularly for her enduring kindness, her thoughtfulness and generosity, and for her brilliantly creative mind.
Lynne loved holiday gatherings and games, a successful shopping trip, animals and nature, and being surrounded by the joyful sounds of family and friends. She always found the bright side of any situation, chose to let the small things go, and inspired others to do the same.
Lynne was very close to her younger sister Nancy, sharing a bond from childhood that only continued to evolve, deepen and flourish, as well as her brother-in-law Rich, who she deemed her best friend. Lynne also spent much of her time with her parents, who lived down the street and absolutely adored their first-born.
Lynne is survived by her daughter, Lauryn D'Angelo and her fiancé Andres Mansfield; parents Ellwood and Margaret Zimmerman; brother Robert Zimmerman (Carolyn); sister Nancy and her husband Richard Young, with their children Erica (Michael) and Micayla; and loving and devoted family members (Kathleen, Jacob and Tyler) and a multitude of friends, particularly the Coghlan family, the Weitzels and the Glaessers, and Susan Ley and Aimee Bass, who were also like family.
Lynne graduated from East Stroudsburg University and earned two master's degrees in education from Holy Family University. She taught in the Bensalem School District for 38 years, first in physical education and then first grade, right up until her diagnosis in 2014. She loved teaching reading and mentoring younger teachers, and she will always be remembered for her dedication to her students and her career.
A special thank you to the oncology/hematology team at Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center for their dedication.
A viewing for friends and family will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. (Masks are Required) at Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954 where a private service will follow. Her interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Lynne's family requests that a donation be made in Lynne's name to METAvivor, the only U.S. organization that solely funds metastatic breast cancer research at METAvivor Research and Support, Inc., 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401 or by visiting https://secure.metavivor.org/page/contribute/, or to your choice of animal rescue organization.
Fluehr Funeral Home
Richboro, Pa.
Lynne was born July 14, 1954, and grew up in Philadelphia, Pa., the beloved daughter of Ellwood and Margaret Zimmerman. She had one daughter, Lauryn, who was the light of her life and whom she gave both roots and wings. Until the very end, they debated "I love you more."
From a young age into adulthood, Lynne excelled at anything she put her mind to, whether it be on the athletic field, in the classroom, as a parent, or as the perfect gift giver. To know Lynne was to love her, particularly for her enduring kindness, her thoughtfulness and generosity, and for her brilliantly creative mind.
Lynne loved holiday gatherings and games, a successful shopping trip, animals and nature, and being surrounded by the joyful sounds of family and friends. She always found the bright side of any situation, chose to let the small things go, and inspired others to do the same.
Lynne was very close to her younger sister Nancy, sharing a bond from childhood that only continued to evolve, deepen and flourish, as well as her brother-in-law Rich, who she deemed her best friend. Lynne also spent much of her time with her parents, who lived down the street and absolutely adored their first-born.
Lynne is survived by her daughter, Lauryn D'Angelo and her fiancé Andres Mansfield; parents Ellwood and Margaret Zimmerman; brother Robert Zimmerman (Carolyn); sister Nancy and her husband Richard Young, with their children Erica (Michael) and Micayla; and loving and devoted family members (Kathleen, Jacob and Tyler) and a multitude of friends, particularly the Coghlan family, the Weitzels and the Glaessers, and Susan Ley and Aimee Bass, who were also like family.
Lynne graduated from East Stroudsburg University and earned two master's degrees in education from Holy Family University. She taught in the Bensalem School District for 38 years, first in physical education and then first grade, right up until her diagnosis in 2014. She loved teaching reading and mentoring younger teachers, and she will always be remembered for her dedication to her students and her career.
A special thank you to the oncology/hematology team at Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center for their dedication.
A viewing for friends and family will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. (Masks are Required) at Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954 where a private service will follow. Her interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Lynne's family requests that a donation be made in Lynne's name to METAvivor, the only U.S. organization that solely funds metastatic breast cancer research at METAvivor Research and Support, Inc., 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401 or by visiting https://secure.metavivor.org/page/contribute/, or to your choice of animal rescue organization.
Fluehr Funeral Home
Richboro, Pa.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 21, 2020.