Lynne M. Koach passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was 69.Lynne went to join her parents, Walter and Mary Koach, and her brother, Walter Koach Jr., who went before her.She is survived by her brother, William Koach, her cousin, Claire, and many close friends.Lynne lived her life in Bucks County, growing up in Feasterville and later moving to Bensalem. After graduating from Neshaminy High School in 1969, she attended East Stroudsburg State College, where she received a degree in Teaching in 1973. She spent her career teaching 3rd grade and later computers at Assumption B.V.M. in Feasterville.Lynne loved teaching and she loved children. She enjoyed arts and crafts and making things for gifts and parties. She also enjoyed going to shows, concerts and dinner with friends. Lynne loved cruising and was fortunate to go on a New England/Canada cruise and Bermuda cruises. She had hoped for one more cruise.Lynne was fun to be around and she always had great stories. She was a great friend to many who knew and loved her. She was always caring, but you could trust her to tell you exactly what she thought. She will be greatly missed.Services will be held privately.Condolences may be made by visiting the funeral home's web site below.Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. Jenkintown, Pa.