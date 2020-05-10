|
M. Kathleen "Kate" O'Neill passed peacefully the morning of Monday, May 4, 2020, in her Upper Southampton home, after a valiant five-year fight against metastatic breast cancer. She was 69.
It should come as no surprise to anyone who knew Kate that her love, her passion for life, her inner light, never waned in the face of her disease.
Born in County Tyrone, Ireland, Kate was the daughter of the late Bridget (Coyle) and Patrick O'Neill. She is survived by her loving son, Todd Michael McClafferty; sister, Theresa Mackey (Stanley); brother-in-law, Robert Larson; and by her many cousins in the U.S and Ireland. Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Larson.
She emigrated with her family, aboard an ocean liner, when she was a toddler. Pursuing her vocation, she received her RN from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Allentown, where she began her prodigious career as an operating room nurse. A tireless patient advocate, she earned numerous accolades while continuing her education, also earning a CNOR accreditation.
Kate was selfless and filled with love, becoming the best mom any son could hope for, serving as caregiver for her parents, and sister, Ann, toward the end of their lives; and bringing joy to the lives of her friends. She loved to garden and grow beautiful flowers, a perfect metaphor for how she lived her life.
Services for Kate will be held privately at the request of her family.
Contributions in memory of M. Kathleen O'Neill may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 67857, Dallas, TX 75267.
