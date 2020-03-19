|
Madeleine (Szumigala) Riley, "Kathy," of Fairless Hills, Pa. passed suddenly on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Crozer-Chester Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 75.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she graduated from Hempstead High School in 1962 and SUNY in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Kathy will be best remembered for her love of her children and grandchildren and their involvement in sport activities.
She worked many years in retail and enjoyed being a girl scout leader.
Kathy was preceded in death by Stanley Szumigala and Michael Riley, and her parents, John W. Reilly and Madeline Spininger.
She was the beloved mother of Regina Riley Leese, Ann M. Cowell (Richard), John Szumigala (Valeda), Drew Szumigala (Lisa), Kathleen S. Pauzer (Len), Anne Riley, Catherine Zackowski (Ted), and Maria Riley, and the beloved and devoted Mom-Mom of Heather, Jordan, Kevin, Zachary, Alyvia, Grace, Halle, Faith, Andrew, Thomas, Michael and Scott.
Kathy's entire family would like to thank the entire staff that cared for her at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
In light of current circumstances, services are restricted to immediate family only.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 19, 2020