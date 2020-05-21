|
Madeleine R. Tronser Britton, of Burlington, N.J. and formerly of Bristol, Pa. and Beverly, N.J., passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. She was 93.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late George Tronser and Frances (Margeram).
Madeleine is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Britton. He was her teenage sweetheart and next door neighbor. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Tronser.
She enjoyed being a homemaker and crafts.
She is survived by her special friend and former caregiver, Joyce Pople Prendergast and her family; special niece, Dianne Melnick and her family; and the entire Pople family.
Madeleine will be deeply missed by several nieces and nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by visiting www.chop.edu.
Due to current gathering restrictions, Madeleine will be laid to rest privately at St. Mark Cemetery.
