Madeline "Madge" (Park) Frantz of Jim Thorpe, Pa. passed Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her residence. She was 76.
Born in Philadelphia, Madge was a resident of Jim Thorpe for the last 16 years and was formerly of Bensalem. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Madge will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 58 years, Lester "Bud" Frantz. She will also be sadly missed by her five loving children: Donna McNellis (Michael), Christina Weight (Michael), Ann-Marie Dunn (Steve), Daniel Frantz (Cindy) and James Frantz (Kelly); her sister: Patricia Henry; 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Ephrem Catholic Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass Cards in Madge's memory.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 21, 2019