C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Madeline M. Colmyer Obituary
Madeline M. Colmyer, formerly of Bristol, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Abington Health Lansdale Hospital. She was 96.

She was the wife of the late Robert J. Colmyer.

Born in Fishing Creek, Md., she was the daughter of the late Wilbur L. and Clara E. (Travers) Lewis.

She retired in 1983 from the former Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Bristol.

She enjoyed bowling, BINGO, and going to the casinos. In her earlier years she enjoyed playing tennis.

She was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran serving during World War II.

She is survived by her three children, Barbara J. Colmyer of Perkasie, Douglas F. Colmyer (Deborah) of Spinnerstown, and Karen E. Schwinden (Mark) of Newtown, her five grandchildren, Jeremy, Scott, Robert, Leigh, and Jill, and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.

Services will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 821 W. Broad St., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling hour will be from 2 to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,

Quakertown

www.crstrunk.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019
