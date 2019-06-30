|
|
Madison L. Cameron passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was 18.
Born in Bristol, Madison had been a life-long resident of Levittown, and attended Harry S. Truman High School. For the past year she had worked at the Pizza Hut located in the Summit Square Shopping Center.
Madison enjoyed playing softball and was a member of the Lower Bucks Lady Lions Softball Team for several years. She played catcher and shortstop and was a member of the 2015 ASA State Championship team. She loved listening to music, fishing, taking rides on motorcycles, and spending time with her nieces and nephew.
The beloved daughter of Jennifer Siegel (Mike) and Doyle Cameron, Madison was the loving sister of Jessica Miller, Sierra Cameron (Todd Greene), Brianna Cameron (Christopher Forbes), Taya Hans, Olivia Cameron, Gabriella Cameron, and Liam Anderson-Cameron; and devoted aunt of Jaxon, Jemma and JaeLeigh
She also will be dearly missed by her grandparents, Denise Schultz (Dave), Michael Ludwiczak, and Janice Cameron; her uncle, Earl Ludwiczak; aunt, Brenda Cameron; great aunts, Shirley Whitney (Gary), Ann Marie Petit-Clair (Michael) and Patricia Matthews (William); her close friends, Logan Nicol and Devon Lyons; many extended family members, especially her cousin, Dakota Cameron, and many friends.
Family and friends may call from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at noon. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lower Bucks Lady Lions, c/o Todd Collier, 81 Birch Drive, Levittown, PA 19054.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019