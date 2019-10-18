|
|
Mae Amanda "Mary Lou" (Bennett) Coyne passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the age of 87. She was surrounded by her loving family, both physically and in spirit.
Born and raised in Burlington, N.J., Mae was a 1951 graduate of Burlington High School.
Always vivacious, she was the captain of her high school's cheerleading squad and proud of it! Shortly after high school, she married the love of her life, Jerry, and moved to Levittown, Pa. They raised their seven children in Quincy Hollow and later, Red Rose Gate. They were original Levittown homeowners and members of the Queen of the Universe parish.
After her retirement from the lab at Lower Bucks Hospital, she and Jerry moved to Ocean City, Md., where she enjoyed biking, tap dancing, bowling, and relaxing at the beach. Recently, they returned to Bucks County.
Throughout the years, Mae's tremendous sense of humor and sweet disposition earned her many friends and she will be sorely missed by all.
The beloved wife for 65 years to Gerald H. Coyne, Mae was the loving mother of Kathleen Hewitt Buscher (Joseph), Colleen Mickle (Joseph), Geraldine Watkins (Robert), Edward Coyne (Sandy), Michael Coyne, Gerald H. Coyne Jr. (Mutsumi), and Caroline Mason (Andrew Parker). She was the loving and devoted grandmother of 15, proud great grandmother of six, dear sister of Shirley Wright (the late Edward), and caring aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in deasth by her parents, Mae Amanda (Metzcher) and Clarence Fenimore Bennett (former police captain in Burlington, N.J. for 23 years), and her two brothers, Clarence F. Bennett Jr. and Edwin Bennett.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, followed by a service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2019