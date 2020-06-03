Major Michael J. Barkovich, USMC, Retired, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in New Jersey, at the age of 85.Born in McDonald, Ohio, Mr. Barkovich had been a resident of Falls Township for the past 41 years, and was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Parish in Morrisville.He served in the United States Marine Corps as a Naval Aviator during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, achieving the rank of Major, after 23 years of service in the military.Michael served as a member of HMX-1 Presidential Helicopter Squadon, the Marine Corps League and several other Military Associations.Mr. Barkovich was a flight instructor with the former Ransome Airlines and he later was a member of Life Support International in Langhorne.The beloved husband of nearly 60 years to Diana J. (Nawrocki), Mr. Barkovich was the loving father of Michael J. Barkovich Jr. and Barbara J. Kelly (Jerry). He was the devoted grandfather of Diana Frango, Danielle Kelly and Samantha Kelly, great grandfather of Enedina, and dear brother of Jean Shontz. Mr. Barkovich will also be sadly missed by his two nephews and extended family.Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Saint John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of donor's choice.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown