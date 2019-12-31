|
|
Manuel A. Maldonado, Sr. of Morrisville, Pa., passed away after a courageous fight with cancer on Dec. 26, 2019, at his home.
Manny was born in 1950 to Rafael and Carmen Olivarria Maldonado and brought up in The Bronx, N.Y., and Colonia, N.J.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ray.
He joined the Navy in 1967, a year before his graduation from Colonia High School. He was a Navy Hospital Corpsman stationed on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea during the Vietnam War. During the Gulf War, he served with distinction as a Warrant Officer in the Navy. He was a surgical physician assistant with Navy Fleet Hospital 15 in Saudi Arabia, and subsequently served as Officer in Charge of his Reserve unit. In civilian practice, Manny worked in cardiac surgery in New Jersey and Pennsylvania hospitals, retiring in 2011. He helped obtain legislation for physician assistants to work in New Jersey as an officer of the NJ State Society of Physician Assistants in the 1980s and assisted with legislation efforts for PAs in Puerto Rico for more than 10 years. He maintained friendships with retired military and civilian PAs during his lifetime. He will especially be missed on the golf courses, in cigar lounges, and in jazz clubs. All those who love him grieve the loss of his kindness, intelligence, humor, and compassion.
He is survived by children Marisa Maldonado (fiance Stan Hui) of Queens, NY; Manuel A. Maldonado, Jr. of Morrisville, PA; and Mateo and Maren Casale of Flourtown, PA; his sisters Carmen Maldonado of Florida and Nylsa Maldonado of Illinois, and his nephew Marc Chimielewski (Sheryl) of Illinois.
The family will host a visitation on January 2 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the J. Allen Hooper Memorial Chapel. 41 W. Trenton Avenue, Morrisville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 3, at Holy Trinity Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Avenue in Morrisville at 11 am. Interment will follow on Monday, January 6. To leave an online condolence, please visit https://www.hooperfuneralchapel.com/notices/Manuel-MaldonadoSr.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in his name.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
Morrisville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019