Marcella Louise Theresa Barrett of Feasterville died peacefully Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Twining Village. She was 89.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Barrett, loving mother of the late Dr. John Barrett and the daughter of the late Joseph and Philomena Schilling Hartley.
Marcella was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to her family and also enjoyed helping out at the Church. Marcella will be greatly missed but eternally loved and remembered by everyone who has had the pleasure to have been a part of her life.
Marcella is survived by her loving and devoted children and their spouses, Mary Sargent and Daniel, Arthur J. Barrett Jr. and Melody, Dee Barrett Grosso, Francis Barrett, and Michele Barrett. She is also survived by her daughter-in- law, Theresa Barrett, her 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and from 9:30 until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd. Feasterville, PA 19053. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Cancer Center at St. Mary Medical Center c/o St. Mary Medical Center Foundation, One Summit Square, Suite 300, 1717 Langhorne-Newtown Rd. Langhorne, PA 19047. www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019