Marcella Ruth Kownurko died peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Juniper Village in Bensalem. She was 95.
Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Leonard I. Kownurko and the loving mother of the late Kirk Kownurko.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Albert E. and Ruth Goebel Smith.
Ruth graduated from Overbrook High School and went to work at The Corn Exchange Bank. While working at the bank, she also attended and graduated from the American Institute of Banking.
After marrying Len, the couple moved to the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, and then to Holland, where Ruth lived for the next 65 years before moving to Juniper Village in Bensalem.
After raising four rambunctious boys, Ruth re-entered the workforce as the aquatics director at Twining Village in Holland. She also was a water aerobics instructor at the Newtown Athletic Club for many years.
She was a founding member of Northampon Presbyterian Church, and was very active, serving on many committees and also as a deacon.
Ruth enjoyed travel, and with Len made visits to Italy, Russia, England, Iran and Australia. After Len died she and her friend Isabel made a "Thelma and Louise" trip to Montana, including Yellowstone National Park. She was 90 at the time and Isabel was 88.
Ruth enjoyed many sports, including swimming, tennis, ping pong, roller skating, hiking and canoeing. She was an organizer and participant in the Bucks County Senior Games for many years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, making stained glass and doing film based photography.
Ruth is survived by her loving and devoted sons: Nicholas and his wife Virginia of Newtown, William and his wife Laura Raybourn of West Chester, and Robert Kownurko and his wife Lisa of North Wales. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Karen Kownurko, her brother Robert Smith, eleven grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Due to the National Health Crisis a Gathering and Memorial Service will be announced for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Northampton Presbyterian Church, 539 Buck Road Holland, PA 18966.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020