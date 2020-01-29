|
Marcia L. Mercier passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown, Pa.
Born April 13, 1937 and raised in Boston, Mass., Marcia was a former resident of Yardley, Pa., Conyers, Ga., and Washington Crossing, Pa. before settling in Doylestown in the Pine Run Community.
Marcia was the daughter of the late Vinal and Shirley (McPhee) Kundert, and the devoted wife for 49 years to the late Richard A. Mercier. She was the loving mother of Diane L. Finkel and her husband, Brian, of Atlanta, Ga. and Richard W. Mercier, Ph.D. of Atlanta, Ga. She is also survived by her brother, Warren R. Kundert of Harvard, Mass.
Marcia was a devoted housewife, raising her two children, Diane and Rick, and has been a great support to them throughout their adult lives. She was an avid reader, loved to play tennis, and volunteered her services with the Children's Home Society for many years while living in Yardley.
Marcia worked for the Bucks County Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. for eight years, and prior to that she worked for several real estate companies, both in Yardley and Conyers.
Marcia served on the Transportation and Trip Committees in the Pine Run Community. She loved going to the theatre and other cultural events; her favorite being the Sousa Concert on July 4th in Yardley.
Relatives and friends are invited to Marcia's Memorial Service starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Pine Run Community Center, 777 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, followed by a reception.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 29, 2020