Marie "Grammy" Alexy passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 82.
Born in Duryea, Pa., Mrs. Alexy had been a longtime resident of Fairless Hills.
A proud homemaker for many years, Mrs. Alexy had worked at Nabisco in her earlier years. She retired from Pennsbury School District, where she was employed for over 20 years.
Maree enjoyed playing Bingo and trips to the casino. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and playing games, especially Yahtzee.
The beloved wife of the late Charles, Maree was the loving mother of Sharon Gaughan (Jeff Stein), Sheryl Bannon (Jim) and Shawn Alexy (Christina). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, whom she affectionately referred to as "the brats", Katrina, Amanda, Alexa, Angela, Mackenzie and Liana; her sister, Romaine Ambrozaitis; two sisters- in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maree was preceded in death by her siblings, Daniel and Richard Selskis and Alice Ezdebsky.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maree's name may be made to the Community League of St. Mary, c/o St. Mary Medical Center Foundation, One Summit Square, Suite 300, 1717 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2019