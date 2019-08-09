Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Maree Alexy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maree Alexy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maree Alexy


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maree Alexy Obituary
Marie "Grammy" Alexy passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 82.

Born in Duryea, Pa., Mrs. Alexy had been a longtime resident of Fairless Hills.

A proud homemaker for many years, Mrs. Alexy had worked at Nabisco in her earlier years. She retired from Pennsbury School District, where she was employed for over 20 years.

Maree enjoyed playing Bingo and trips to the casino. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and playing games, especially Yahtzee.

The beloved wife of the late Charles, Maree was the loving mother of Sharon Gaughan (Jeff Stein), Sheryl Bannon (Jim) and Shawn Alexy (Christina). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, whom she affectionately referred to as "the brats", Katrina, Amanda, Alexa, Angela, Mackenzie and Liana; her sister, Romaine Ambrozaitis; two sisters- in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maree was preceded in death by her siblings, Daniel and Richard Selskis and Alice Ezdebsky.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maree's name may be made to the Community League of St. Mary, c/o St. Mary Medical Center Foundation, One Summit Square, Suite 300, 1717 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now