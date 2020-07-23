1/1
Margaret A. McCann
Margaret (McKeaney) McCann of Croydon, Pa., formerly of Levittown, went home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was 97.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael W. McCann; her daughter, Margaret Pierce; her son-in-law, Lawrence Johnston Sr; as well as grandsons, Ryan McCann and Jonathan Kulak.

She is survived by her children, Michael McCann (Sarah), Dennis McCann (Kathleen), Joseph McCann, Kathleen Ifko (Frank), Patrick McCann, Blake McCann (Jean), Kristine Llewellyn (Dave), Karen McCann and Maria McCann; 32 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sisters-in- law, Joanne McCann of Ashley, Pa. and Virginia McCann of Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; as well as longtime friend, Constance Piccone of Melbourne Beach, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank a "very special Nicolie" for the wonderful and compassionate care that she gave to our mother over the past 18 months. We could not have kept her home with us if not for her help.

Services are private under the direction of her children. She was laid to rest at Washington Crossing Military Cemetery with her loving husband of 52 years on July 22nd.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lorraine Doroshenko
Friend
