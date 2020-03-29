Home

Margaret A. Pruchnic

Margaret A. Pruchnic Obituary
Margaret A. Pruchnic, previously of Chalfont, passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home in Warrington. She was 95.

She was born April 6, 1924, in Cambria County, Pennsylvania. Margaret attended Ferndale Area Junior-Senior High School and enjoyed her time there with her brothers and sisters. She met the love of her life, John J. Pruchnic, and married him May 26, 1951. They were married for 37 years until his passing in 1988.

In 1955, they were blessed with their only child, Ronald Pruchnic, who they adored all their life. Ronald preceded her in death in 2014.

Margaret was full of "vim and vinegar" as she would let anyone know. She was full of life, spoke her mind and to her last day would never rest. She held various positions in her life with her last being a nutritionist for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She loved to travel to places like Florida and Hawaii in younger years, and was thankful throughout her life to be able to regularly travel to see her sisters. She loved to play Bingo and Uno and couldn't wait to beat her granddaughter in a game of fun - there was no mercy in her playing - no matter what age she was playing against. Those memories will always be cherished and missed.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, social workers, physicians, and chaplains at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home and Caring Hospice who cared for and supported Margaret during her final days.

Margaret is survived by her granddaughter, Jennifer Moyer (Derek).

Funeral services will be held privately with interment in Forest Hills Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020
