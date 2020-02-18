|
Margaret A. Titus passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was 76.
She was a retired English and Public Speaking teacher at Neshaminy High School for 28 years. She also served as Class Advisor for the 1993, 1996 and 1999 classes and advisor for the National Honor Society for six years.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Richard Carlsen, and her dear friend, Shelia Murphy.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19116, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Louis A. DiGiacomo Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
digiacomofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 18, 2020