Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Margaret "Peggy" Alters

Margaret "Peggy" Alters Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Alters of Levittown, Pa., and Ocala, Fla., passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the West Marion Community Hospital, Fla. She was 72.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a retired teacher from Pennsylvania and New Jersey Public Schools. Peggy enjoyed reading and listening to audio books.

She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Alters of Ocala, Fla., and Levittown, Pa.; her sons, William Alters Jr., and Christopher Alters, both of Levittown, Pa.; her sisters, Bonnie Brennan of Philadelphia and Kathleen Morrison of Palmyra, N.J.; her brother, James Duffy of Hatfield, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment of cremated remains will be held in Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bucks County Association for the Blind, 400 Freedom Drive, Newtown, PA 18940.

Wade Funeral Home

Bristol Borough

wadefh.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019
